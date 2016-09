Carsten Agger | FAKLEN.DK

Jeg brugte forleden dette digt som kommentar til en helt usædvanligt styg leder i Jyllands-Posten:

I et andet og mere privat forum brugte jeg disse ord:

This editorial is really something. First, they whine about the criticism of Denmark as a racist country, then it goes on to confirm all that criticism by repeating the tired old stereotypes of welfare-scrounging "Middle-Eastern" immigrants and assure how welcome hard-working Thais, Philipinos, Americans, Australians and whatnot are – apparently without realizing how badly these people are treated. Hardcore denialism, or what?